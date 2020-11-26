Home

David Edwin (Ted) ATKINS

David Edwin (Ted) ATKINS Notice
ATKINS, David Edwin (Ted). Service No. 328572 Private, NZ Territorials Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Wednesday 25 November 2020. Aged 87 years. Loving father to Tracey, David, Grant, and Paul. Granddad to Lisa Marie and Amanda, Taryn and Jazmin. A true gentleman, cheeky right up to the end, much loved by family and friends. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Ted's life will be held in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Monday 30 November at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
