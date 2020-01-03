Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for David STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edward STEVENS

Add a Memory
David Edward STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, David Edward. Passed away suddenly at home in Taumarunui on Thursday, 2nd January 2020. Dearly loved partner of Miriama for many happy years. Beloved Dad of Lance and Lily, Laurie (deceased), Sonya and Sam and Renata and a much loved koko of his mokopuna. Tangi to be held at Kakahi Marae. A Service for David will be held at the above Marae on Monday, 6th January at 11:00 AM followed by a burial. All communications to Mrs M Iwikau, 4 New Road, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -