|
|
|
STEVENS, David Edward. Passed away suddenly at home in Taumarunui on Thursday, 2nd January 2020. Dearly loved partner of Miriama for many happy years. Beloved Dad of Lance and Lily, Laurie (deceased), Sonya and Sam and Renata and a much loved koko of his mokopuna. Tangi to be held at Kakahi Marae. A Service for David will be held at the above Marae on Monday, 6th January at 11:00 AM followed by a burial. All communications to Mrs M Iwikau, 4 New Road, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020