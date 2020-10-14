Home

Marshall Funeral Directors
Unit C3, The Park 710 Great South Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-266 9912
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
Puhinui Road,
Papatoetoe
View Map
David Edward (Dave) CROOKSTON

David Edward (Dave) CROOKSTON
CROOKSTON, David Edward (Dave). Passed away peacefully at home on 11 October 2020. Much loved partner of Karen. Treasured Dad and Step-dad to John, Dean, Alan, Tony, Joey, and Michael. Cherished Poppa to all his grand and great-grandchildren. "Sorely missed by us all." In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Cancer Society with appreciation. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 20 October at 1pm at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. All communications c/- PO Box 582, Drury 2247.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
