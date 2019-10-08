|
AIKEN, David Edward. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 5 October 2019, aged 71. Cherished husband of Glenda. Deeply loved father and father in law of Florence, Graham and Natalie and Simon. Treasured grandfather of Maddy and Charlie. Brother and brother in law of Leonie, Elwyn and Chris. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 12 October 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019