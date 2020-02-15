|
|
|
CURTIS, David. In loving memory of David Francis Curtis, Piano Tuner/ Musician who passed away peacefully on 13 February 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband of Fiona and proud father of Lucy and Sophie. Cherished brother of Lynnette. Treasured uncle of Kimberlee, Nathan and Ryan and loved great-uncle of Franky and Layla. David, you have left us with incredible memories, however on Februry 13 was the day the music died. His loving service will be at the Main Chapel Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Wednesday 19 February 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020