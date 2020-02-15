Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CURTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David CURTIS

Add a Memory
David CURTIS Notice
CURTIS, David. In loving memory of David Francis Curtis, Piano Tuner/ Musician who passed away peacefully on 13 February 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband of Fiona and proud father of Lucy and Sophie. Cherished brother of Lynnette. Treasured uncle of Kimberlee, Nathan and Ryan and loved great-uncle of Franky and Layla. David, you have left us with incredible memories, however on Februry 13 was the day the music died. His loving service will be at the Main Chapel Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Wednesday 19 February 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -