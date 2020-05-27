|
HESSELL, David Cotswold. (Born 26 July 1930 - 24 May 2020.) Loved husband of the late Marie, father to Joan and Guy. Proud Pop to Ben, Brittany and Ariana. Passed away at Aparangi Village, Te Kauwhata, Waikato. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Aparangi Residential Care Unit. "Even though our hearts are broken we are bonded by the treasured memories you left behind. You will be fondly remembered." A graveside service will be held at Taumarunui Cemetery, Friday 29th May at 1pm. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020