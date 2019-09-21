|
LAMPEN-SMITH, David Clement. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday the 18th of September, aged 54. Beloved husband of Linda, father to William, Joshua and Charlotte, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to many. He was a strong and caring man for whom his family meant so much. We will be celebrating David's life with a requiem mass at St Francis de Sales and All Souls Catholic Church, 2a Albert Road, Devonport, at 11am on Monday the 23rd of September. Let him fly higher than before..
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019