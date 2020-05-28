|
BAILEY, David Claude. 29 July 1945 - 26 May 2020. Loved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Claudette and Rochelle. Dedicated Grandad to Emma, David, Hannah (deceased), Hope and Eden. Missed by the super fur babies Omega, Tilly, and Bella. A long time employee of Brian Perry Limited and Brian Perry Civil, Hamilton and Auckland. "I think I can teach those young engineers a thing or two." He loved to share his practical experience. A private service for David will be held, but he will be resting at home for those that would like to visit. All communications to the Bailey family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020