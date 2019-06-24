|
|
|
MAKGILL, David Churchill. Regtl.No. 38792 RNZA, 2NZEF Sgt. WWII Passed away on June 22nd 2019, in his 101st year. Beloved husband of the late Ena. Loved father of Fiona, treasured grandfather of Jennie and Carl; Scott and Alana. Great grandfather of Kyle, Amelia, Sienna and Olivia. Special thanks to staff of CHT Waiuku. A service for David will be held at St Andrews Church Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku, on Wednesday 26th June at 1.00 pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
Read More