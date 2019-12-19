Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Kingswood
corner King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
View Map
More Obituaries for David MURIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Chudley MURIE

David Chudley MURIE Notice
MURIE, David Chudley. On 17 December 2019, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Valda; loved father and hero of Angela and Michael (Boston); special grandad of Skye (Chicago) and father-in-law of Susan (Boston); loved brother of Jennifer and brother-in-law of Barbara, Graham and Rickard (deceased). We are grateful to Hutt Hospital ICU and Home of Compassion Silverstream for all their care in David's last days. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Wellington Free Ambulance (P.O. Box 601, Thorndon) or may be left at the service. Messages to the family can be sent to Villa 55, 20 Racecourse Road, Trentham 5018. A service celebrating David's life will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Saturday 21 December at 10.30am. A true gentleman to the very end. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel: (04) 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
