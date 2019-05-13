|
|
|
STUART, David Charles. On May 11, 2019 in Havelock North. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Loved father and father- in-law of Steve and Anne, Margy, John and Diana. Loved Pa of Belinda, Jacqui, Forbes, Abi, Rosie, George, Kate, Alex and Duncan. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 679 St Georges Road South, Hastings, on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11am. Messages to the Stuart family C/- 679 St Georges Road South, RD2, Hastings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More