|
|
|
PARORE, David Charles. Passed away peacefully on 17th September 2019 at Totara Hospice. In his 75th year. Dearly loved Husband of Sharron for 54 years. Dearly loved Father of Darren, Leesa, and Father-in-law of Paul. Treasured Granddad of Sharmyn, Byron, and Brooke. "Arohanui Ia Koe Ake Ake" A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Saturday 21st September 2019 at 2pm. To be followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019