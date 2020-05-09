|
HILLIAR, David Charles. Born 11 March 1959. Loved and adored son of Elwyn and the late Charlie Hilliar, and brother of the late Brian Hilliar. Greatly respected cousin of Graeme and Rosemary Platt, Evelyn Platt, and the late Brian Platt. Passed away suddenly at his Paremoremo home, Auckland, on 5th May 2020. Will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A graveside funeral will take place at the Piopio Cemetery, on Monday 11th May at 11 a.m. All communications to Hilliar Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020