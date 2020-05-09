Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Piopio Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David HILLIAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Charles HILLIAR


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
David Charles HILLIAR Notice
HILLIAR, David Charles. Born 11 March 1959. Loved and adored son of Elwyn and the late Charlie Hilliar, and brother of the late Brian Hilliar. Greatly respected cousin of Graeme and Rosemary Platt, Evelyn Platt, and the late Brian Platt. Passed away suddenly at his Paremoremo home, Auckland, on 5th May 2020. Will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. A graveside funeral will take place at the Piopio Cemetery, on Monday 11th May at 11 a.m. All communications to Hilliar Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -