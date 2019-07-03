Home

David Charles GILBERT

David Charles GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, David Charles. On Tuesday 2 July 2019, David's fighting spirit left his failing body behind. David was a greatly loved and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and he will be missed forever by Benneth, Max and David, Howard and Philippa, Isabel and Matthew and Elaine and Peter and their families. David will be farewelled at St Mark's Anglican Church, Remuera on Friday 5 July at 1.00 pm. David loved flowers, but if you would prefer, a donation in his name to the Neurological Foundation would be greatly appreciated. And whence comes love? Like morning light, love comes without thy call. Then how dies love? A spirit bright, love never dies at all.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
