Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
David Charles FAIRLIE

David Charles FAIRLIE Notice
FAIRLIE, David Charles. Born 3 June 1944 Denniston. Died 21 June 2020 at Middlemore Hospital Auckland. Loved son of the late James and Nita Fairlie. Loved brother of Judi and respected brother in law of Rod. Loved uncle of Justin and Toby along with their partners Deanna and Esme and their children Josh, Mila Ruby and Eva. Fondly remembered by Auntie Mon and his cousins Carolyn, Dawn, Noel and Nicola from Christchurch. Sincere thanks to his great trotting friends including Ron and Judy from Cambridge, Malcolm from Tauranga, and Barbara, Anita, Mandeep, Evan, Karen, Peter and Ken from Pukekohe. Thank you to the wonderful Doctors and staff at the hematology, dialysis, melanoma, palliative care, Auckland Hospital, and the Manukau Super Clinic where David was always treated with great respect and skill by all. At David's request a private cremation has taken place with family attending.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
