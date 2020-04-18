|
BEGUELY, David Cecil (Dave). Born June 03, 1949. Passed suddenly March 22, 2020, aged 70. Deeply loved and cherished husband and soul mate of Carmen for over 50 years. Dearly loved Father and Father in Law of Monique and Andy, Kyle and Justine and loved Grandad Dave of Connor and Ethan. Loved Son in Law of Eric (deceased) and Daphne Lynds. A young handsome and honest man who will be sadly missed by Gold Coast friends and extended NZ family and friends. Forever with us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2020