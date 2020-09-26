Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whakatane Crematorium Chapel,
Ohope Road
Whakatane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David WORRALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Carlyle WORRALL

Add a Memory
David Carlyle WORRALL Notice
WORRALL, David Carlyle. Peacefully on the 24th September 2020, at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane. Loved husband of Kay, loved father of Tim, Jan and Michael and loved Grumps of Tiki, Tanu, Sofia and Mei. A service for David will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Monday 28th September at 11am. A memorial service for David will also be held in Auckland at a later date to be advised. Haere, hoki atu ra. Waiho mai ma matou e tangi, e aue, e noho mokemoke i a koe. Communications please to the Worrall Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -