WORRALL, David Carlyle. Peacefully on the 24th September 2020, at Golden Pond Private Hospital, Whakatane. Loved husband of Kay, loved father of Tim, Jan and Michael and loved Grumps of Tiki, Tanu, Sofia and Mei. A service for David will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Monday 28th September at 11am. A memorial service for David will also be held in Auckland at a later date to be advised. Haere, hoki atu ra. Waiho mai ma matou e tangi, e aue, e noho mokemoke i a koe. Communications please to the Worrall Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020