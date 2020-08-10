Home

BAILEY, David Carl. Peacefully on Thursday 6 August 2020, surrounded by his family. Darling husband of Anita. Loved father of Grant and step father of Justin. Special and loved grandfather of Lydia and Elise, Louis, Isabelle and Emma. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Gregory and Karen of Bangor, Maine. Grateful thanks to Mercy Hospice for their loving care and support. The Funeral Service will be held in St Marks Church, 95 Remuera Road, Remuera on Wednesday 12 August 2020 at 2.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
