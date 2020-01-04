|
|
|
HAMMOND, David Bruce. Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice after a long and brave battle, on 2nd January 2020. Dearly loved husband for 55 years of Lynette. Loving father and father in law of Shane and Bryony, and the late Justine. According to David's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leukemia Foundation New Zealand, online at bit.ly/dbhammond0201. All communications to Lynette at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020