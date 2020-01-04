Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David HAMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bruce HAMMOND

Add a Memory
David Bruce HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND, David Bruce. Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice after a long and brave battle, on 2nd January 2020. Dearly loved husband for 55 years of Lynette. Loving father and father in law of Shane and Bryony, and the late Justine. According to David's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leukemia Foundation New Zealand, online at bit.ly/dbhammond0201. All communications to Lynette at [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -