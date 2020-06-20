Home

David Bruce DOWSETT

DOWSETT, David Bruce. Beloved husband and soul mate of Margaret (Turangi). David died in her loving arms on Thursday 11th June 2020 after a bravely fought battle with cancer. Loved father and best mate of Matthew. Brother of Brian and Cynthia Dowsett (Ohakune). Respected son in law of John (decd) and Bell Lambie (Pihama). David was a man of great integrity and always put others before himself. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. As per his wishes, a private funeral has been held at Hawera followed by burial at the Lizzie Bell Memorial Cemetery at Pihama. Messages can be MM Dowsett, PO Box 88, Turangi 3353.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
