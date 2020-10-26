Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
3:00 p.m.
BOOTH, David. Passed away on 24 October 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Cherished father and father in- law of Colin and Linda, and Pamela and Max. "Will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts." A service for David will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals Howick, cnr Walter MacDonald and Picton Sts, Howick on Thursday 29 October at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to Ambridge Rose Manor, and can be made online at bit.ly/ dbooth2410.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
