|
|
|
CLARKE, David Bertram. 18 September 1929 to 28 October 2020. Loved husband of Betty Clarke (nee Ross), father and father in law of Andrew and Angela, Grandad (Nobby) of Grace and special friend of Hunter. Now at peace. You will always be remembered. A service to celebrate the life of David will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to "The Clarke Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943,
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020