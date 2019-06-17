Home

BEIRNE, David. Passed away peacefully on 13 June 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie. Much loved Father, Poppa and Great Poppa of Caroline, Madeleine, Evelyn and Carter. A Requiem Mass for David will be celebrated at St Peter's Catholic Church, 21 Anzac Street, Cambridge on Friday 21 June at 12.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be left at the Service. Correspondence to the Beirne Family, C/- P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
