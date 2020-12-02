Home

Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Gallagher Building, Gate 2
125 Mystery Creek Road
Hamilton
More Obituaries for David SAMUEL
David Barry SAMUEL


1951 - 2020
David Barry SAMUEL Notice
SAMUEL, David Barry. 12 October 1951 - 29 November 2020. Peacefully at home after a long and brave battle with cancer. Loved husband of Nicky, Dad to Will, Morgan, and Jen. Father-in-law of Hilary, Lee, and Jay. Grandad to Lucy and Harry, Dorian, Eleanor and Alma. Brother to Ira and Susan. A dedicated family man who will forever be proud of those he loved and helped. A service will be held at The Gallagher Building, Gate 2, 125 Mystery Creek Road, Hamilton on Friday, 4th December at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Samuel family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
