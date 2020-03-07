|
CLAPHAM, David Barry (Barry). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 27th February 2020, aged 89 years, after a difficult year. Much adored husband of Trish. Loved father of Stephen and the late David and Liz. Grandfather to Paul, Racheal, Lee and Simon. Great Grandfather to Abigail. You will be just so missed, however, now time to rest in peace. In accordance with Barry's wishes, a private family service has been held. Special thanks to staff at the Ivan Ward Hospital for their genuine love and caring.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020