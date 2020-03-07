Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for David CLAPHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Barry (Barry) CLAPHAM

Add a Memory
David Barry (Barry) CLAPHAM Notice
CLAPHAM, David Barry (Barry). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 27th February 2020, aged 89 years, after a difficult year. Much adored husband of Trish. Loved father of Stephen and the late David and Liz. Grandfather to Paul, Racheal, Lee and Simon. Great Grandfather to Abigail. You will be just so missed, however, now time to rest in peace. In accordance with Barry's wishes, a private family service has been held. Special thanks to staff at the Ivan Ward Hospital for their genuine love and caring.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -