Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Simplicity Chapel
382 Wairere Drive
Te Rapa Hamilton
David Barry (Dave) ACKERLEY

David Barry (Dave) ACKERLEY Notice
ACKERLEY, David Barry (Dave). Passed away at Rossendale Care Home on Sunday, the 2nd of August 2020. Loved husband for the last 30 years of Joan. Cherished brother, father, grandfather and friend. A service to celebrate David's life will be held on Wednesday 5th of August 2020 at the Simplicity Chapel, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa Hamilton at 1pm. Any questions or communications can be sent to: [email protected] simplicityhamilton.co.nz or 07 847 6851.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
