BRYANT, David Austin (Dave). Passed away peacefully on 14 December 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved partner of Norma and husband of the late Pat. Much loved father and father- in-law of Les (dec.) and Adrienne and Jackee. Special and dearly loved Pa of Wayne and Yvonne, Jason and Shannon, Megan and Jay and Great Pa of Dylan, Taylor, Emily, Lexi and Harper. So many memories to cherish. Rest in peace. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 10.30am. All communications to the Bryant family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019