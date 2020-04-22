Home

David Ashton WARNER


1937 - 2020
David Ashton WARNER Notice
WARNER, David Ashton. Born October 29, 1937. Passed away on April 15, 2020 of Wollongong, Australia. David passed away on Wednesday, 15 April 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Dawn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Denise and Bruce, Andrew and Karen, Kate and Gavin, Adrian and Anya, Liam. Much loved grandad of his grandchildren Robert, Katherine, Estelle, Claire, Henry, Edward, Alice, Alexia, Ava and Lola. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Leigh and Anne and their families in New Zealand. Always loved and sadly missed. A private service will be held. Family kindly invite you to watch David's service via the below Webcast link http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com/wollongong-chapel-parsons/david-warner/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
