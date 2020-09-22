|
|
|
LOBB, David Arthur (Dave). Passed away peacefully and in his sleep on 18 September 2020. Treasured husband of Ellie. Dearly love Father and father in law of Anton and Kate, and Mike. Adored 'Pa' of Joshua, Ruby, Gabriel, Emma and Ashlee. 'We love you Pa'. Loved brother of Tricia. Forever in our hearts. A service for Dave will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 25 September 2020 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020