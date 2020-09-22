Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
David Arthur (Dave) LOBB

David Arthur (Dave) LOBB Notice
LOBB, David Arthur (Dave). Passed away peacefully and in his sleep on 18 September 2020. Treasured husband of Ellie. Dearly love Father and father in law of Anton and Kate, and Mike. Adored 'Pa' of Joshua, Ruby, Gabriel, Emma and Ashlee. 'We love you Pa'. Loved brother of Tricia. Forever in our hearts. A service for Dave will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 25 September 2020 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
