REID, David Andrew. Andrew Passed away peacefully on 22 December 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Loved father and father-in-law of Diane and Armand, Alistair and Anna. Loved Grandpa of Joshua, Daniel, Ashley; Corbin, and Justin. "So dearly loved, so sadly missed." As this is a busy time the service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 6th January 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Reid Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019