KINGSFORD, David Andrew (Dave). Born September 24, 1961. Passed away on September 19, 2019. Far too soon. Devoted and Loving Husband to wife Kelly, and his Children, Luke Kris and Josie. Dearly loved son of Don and Sue. Adored Brother to Peter and Robert. Loving Uncle to his many nieces, nephews and Great nieces and nephews.. So sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Now in the safe Arms of his Nana and Fafa. Funeral will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 11am 26th of September 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019