Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David KINGSFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Andrew (Dave) KINGSFORD

Add a Memory
David Andrew (Dave) KINGSFORD Notice
KINGSFORD, David Andrew (Dave). Born September 24, 1961. Passed away on September 19, 2019. Far too soon. Devoted and Loving Husband to wife Kelly, and his Children, Luke Kris and Josie. Dearly loved son of Don and Sue. Adored Brother to Peter and Robert. Loving Uncle to his many nieces, nephews and Great nieces and nephews.. So sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Now in the safe Arms of his Nana and Fafa. Funeral will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 11am 26th of September 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.