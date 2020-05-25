|
ADDIS, David Allan (Known as Allan). Loved Husband of Beverley. Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Sherilyn, Peter, Michelle, Stuart, Dave and Anthony. Loved Poppa of Kimberley, Caitlyn, David, Simon, Alec, Fraser and Jane. Great Poppa to Aston, Ruby, Lily, Huxton and Isabelle. Passed away Friday 22nd May 2020. Special thanks to the staff at Hospital 2, Edmund Hillary Retirement Village for their care and love for Allan. 'Our hearts are broken but we are bonded by the treasured memories you left behind. You will live in our hearts forever. A private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020