Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alister GRAHAM


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
GRAHAM, David Alister. Born July 26, 1928. Passed away peacefully 6 May aged 91. Loving husband of June, married 65 years. Supportive dad to John, Jan, David and Peter and father in-law to Eve, Geoff, Adele and Tracey. Devoted grandfather to Esther, Aaron, Joshua, Kristin, Anna, Richard, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Hannah, Hamish, Matthew and Sarah, Bianca, Kirsty and Sophie. Great grandfather to 17. His life was one of service; for family, community, church and Rotary. His example of a life well lived will remain with us forever. A service will be held on 11 June at 2.30pm at Dil's North Harbour Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd. Subject to current restrictions this may be limited to 50 people. If you wish to attend, please contact the family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -