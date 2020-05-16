|
|
|
GRAHAM, David Alister. Born July 26, 1928. Passed away peacefully 6 May aged 91. Loving husband of June, married 65 years. Supportive dad to John, Jan, David and Peter and father in-law to Eve, Geoff, Adele and Tracey. Devoted grandfather to Esther, Aaron, Joshua, Kristin, Anna, Richard, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Hannah, Hamish, Matthew and Sarah, Bianca, Kirsty and Sophie. Great grandfather to 17. His life was one of service; for family, community, church and Rotary. His example of a life well lived will remain with us forever. A service will be held on 11 June at 2.30pm at Dil's North Harbour Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd. Subject to current restrictions this may be limited to 50 people. If you wish to attend, please contact the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020