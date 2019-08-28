|
|
|
OSBORNE, David Alfred. Passed away 24 August 2019 at BOI Hospital, Kawakawa. Loved husband of Margaret and Father, Father-in-law and (Poppa David) of: Andrew and Theresa (Everly) Whangarei; Carina and Esti (Ashley, Adam and Sophie) Dunedin; Alex and Hayley (Cody, Taylah and Ellie) Waipapa. Eldest son of the late John and Catherine Osborne (Waihi). Brother and Brother-in-law of: Kevin and Ali, Byron and Julie and Alan and Sharon. Son-in-law of Fay and the late Stan Jessett (Christchurch), Brother-in-law of Peter and Lynda (Christchurch). As requested, a private service to celebrate David's life has taken place. Communication: PO Box 77, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019