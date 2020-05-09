Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for David HENDRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alexander HENDRY

Add a Memory
David Alexander HENDRY Notice
HENDRY, David Alexander. Sadly passed away peacefully on Monday May 4th in Lower Hutt, surrounded by his close family. He was a loving husband to Jocelyn. A proud dad to Sharon and Ian, Nicola and Gerry, Peter and Jean, and an adored grandad to Mikayla, Josh, Bryn, Joseph, Olivia and Hannah. A private family service was held on Friday, and a memorial service will follow to allow David's extended family and friends to celebrate his life story. He will always be in our hearts. All messages to "the Hendry family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -