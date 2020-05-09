|
|
|
HENDRY, David Alexander. Sadly passed away peacefully on Monday May 4th in Lower Hutt, surrounded by his close family. He was a loving husband to Jocelyn. A proud dad to Sharon and Ian, Nicola and Gerry, Peter and Jean, and an adored grandad to Mikayla, Josh, Bryn, Joseph, Olivia and Hannah. A private family service was held on Friday, and a memorial service will follow to allow David's extended family and friends to celebrate his life story. He will always be in our hearts. All messages to "the Hendry family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020