JARDEN, David Alexander Fawcett. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 11 July 2020. Aged 54 years. Adored Dad to Amber and Hayley. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Rosemary, Brenda, Deborah and John Russel. Much loved uncle to Helena, Rosetta, Brianna, and Alec. A respected champion, forever in our hearts. A celebration of David's life will be held at Waikaraka speedway, 175 Neilson Street, Onehunga on Wednesday 22 July at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020