SMITH, David Alan (Alan). On 29 September 2019 - Left us too soon. Much loved husband of Marilyn, precious father to Jennifer, Caryn, Daniel and beloved Poppa to Imogen, Oliver, Isla, Sam, Eli and Baby Cleo. Will also be sadly missed by sister Cath, his brother-in-law Barry and all his nieces. Your kind heart and funny spirit will be missed by family and friends far and wide. Thank you universe for gifting us such a wonderful human, loving you is the best thing we have ever done. A service to celebrate Alan's glorious life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Tuesday 8th October 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019