Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
CARTHEW, David Alan. Suddenly on 6 February 2020, surrounded by his family, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Dianna and the late Gill. Father of Rowan and Doug, Lissa, Helen and Kirk. Stepfather to Ursula, Hillary and Mark, Matthew and Fleur. Loved Grandad to Hope, Chloe, Ben, Ollie, and Hunter. Great Grandad to Jake. Loved brother of Bill and Di, Peter (deceased) and Trish, Russell and Dara, Graham and Ann. Loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 11 February at 11.30am. Communications c/- PO Box 65-385, Mairangi Bay, Auckland



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
