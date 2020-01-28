|
JOHNSON, Davey Andrew (Doc). Sadly passed away on Thursday, 23rd January 2020 at Highfield Rest Home, Te Awamutu, aged 91. Son of Jack and Marion, brother of Len and Mavis Johnson (deceased), Allan and Lurlene Johnson (deceased), Hilda and Allan Ellis (deceased), Ivan and Ellen Johnson (deceased), Arthur Johnson (deceased), Francis Johnson (deceased 1927), Fred Short and the late Verona Short. Uncle and great uncle to many nephews and ne ices . A private cremation has been held at Doc's request and a Memorial service will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 31st January at 11am. All communications to the Johnson family, C/- P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840 Te Awamutu Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020