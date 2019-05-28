ABAH, Datuk IR Cosmas Julius. Born 18 September 1947 - Departed 24 May 2019. Passed away peacefully at 14.24 NZST at Auckland Hospital. (10.24 Sabah time) surrounded by his loving family. Spouse of Datin Susana Lim. Father of Colin Abah, Alvin Abah and Audrey Abah. Father in law of Thomas Tai, Wong Chung Chung and Eleanor Nandong. Grandfather of Alyssa Tai, Angelina Abah, Evangeline Abah and Eduard Abah. May his soul rest in peace. Jesus said "I am the resurrection and the life, anyone who believes in me, even though that person dies, will live, and whoever lives and believes in me will never die." - John 11:25 A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 1st of June 2019 at 12.30 p.m. followed by a burial at Waikumete Cemetery Contact no - Datin Susana Lim on 019 861 1313 or Colin Abah on +6421 893332 Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019