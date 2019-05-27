Home

MULVAGH, Dassie. Died peacefully surrounded by her family on the 24th May 2019 at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village. Dassie was the beloved wife of the late Cecil Mulvagh, Mother to Dan, Colleen, Jim, Stella and Susan, Joe and Jo, grandmother to Sharyn, Josh, Kris, Shantelle, Jess and Ben, great grandmother to Caleb, Mia, Talia, Kelsey, Harley, Oliver, Ariella, Solomon and Daniel. Our family want to thank the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village for all their warmth and care of our mother. A service will be held at Elim Christian Centre 159 Botany Road Botany Downs tomorrow Tuesday at 10am, to be followed by interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery Tauranga at 3pm



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
