JEFFARES, Daryl William. Peacefully on 29 November 2020 in his 87th year. Loving husband of Barbara for 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Craig, Brett and Linda, Paulette and Peter. Proud grandfather of Ryan and Lauren, Nick, Blair, Mansel, Alex and Holly-Jade. Special thanks to the staff of Hillsborough Hospital for their loving care over the last 5 years. Daryl will be lying at the family home in Mangere on Friday 4 December from 12.30pm. A Service to celebrate his life will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland at 11am on Saturday 5th December 2020. No flowers by request please. #TQ14.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020