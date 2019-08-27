|
FAULCONBRIDGE, Darrian. It is with great sadness that we share the sudden passing of Darrian (aged 54 years) on Friday 23 August 2019 at Beachlands. Soulmate, friend, loved and loving husband of Karyn and devoted, adored father of Hayley and Daria and Keely. You were the greatest man we knew and we will forever carry you in our hearts. Rest peacefully. A celebration of Darrian's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 29 August 2019, at 11.00am. To be followed by refreshments at the venue. In lieu of flowers, donations to the The Sir John Kirwan Foundation (jkfoundation.org.nz). Messages to the Faulconbridge family c/- Davis Funerals, P O Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019