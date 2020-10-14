|
THOMSON, Darrell Edward. 12 October 1937 - 12 October 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenore. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lyn, Alene, Dean and the late Brenda, Sharon and Paul, and Mark and Jo. Dearly loved Poppa of 12 and great Poppa of 7. Happy with mum again. Will be deeply missed by us all. A funeral service for Darrell will be held at Geards Funerals Chapel on Friday 16 October 2020 at 1pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 09 408 0970
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020