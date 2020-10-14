Home

Services
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
View Map
Darrell Edward THOMSON


1937 - 2020
Darrell Edward THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Darrell Edward. 12 October 1937 - 12 October 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenore. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lyn, Alene, Dean and the late Brenda, Sharon and Paul, and Mark and Jo. Dearly loved Poppa of 12 and great Poppa of 7. Happy with mum again. Will be deeply missed by us all. A funeral service for Darrell will be held at Geards Funerals Chapel on Friday 16 October 2020 at 1pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 09 408 0970
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
