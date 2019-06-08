|
|
|
BLAIR, Darrel Raymond and Maria Joy. On June 4, 2019, tragically at Methven. Dearly loved parents of Leighton and Maree, and Tracy and Joe Curtis. Adored grandparents of Jinaya, Levina, and Aidden; Mya, and Taine. "Loved by all and will be sadly missed" A service for Darrel and Maria will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 12 June 2019 at 12:30 pm, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
