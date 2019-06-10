|
SCHOLES, Darly Marie (nee Mitchell). Passed away unexpectedly on Friday 7 June 2019. Much loved wife of the late Mark. Deeply loved mum of Zac. Dearly loved daughter of Colleen. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Robyn and Craig, Bill and Tracy, Martin and Judy. Loved aunty of Matthew, Courtney, Nathan. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Western Division, P O 83086 Edmonton, Auckland would be appreciated. A celebration of Darly's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Thursday 13 June 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
