KINGI, Darlene Frances. On Sunday 18th August 2019 our dear mother Darlene Frances Kingi (nee Stewart) the wife of "Bob" Wharepouri Kingi, Mother of Robert, Marileen, Alexander and Kathleen, was promoted to glory. Saturday 31st August at 1pm, a memorial service will be held at the Life Changers Church, 87 Cambridge Street, Levin. Please bring a plate and your stories of Mum, and we will celebrate together. Robert, Deborah and Sophia Kingi, Sam and Marileen Konise, Des, Kathleen and Grace Ng Shiu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019