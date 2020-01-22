Home

HOLT, Daphne Roberta. Passed away peacefully on 19th January 2020 after a long brave battle with cancer. Most dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tim and Debbie (USA). Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Sally, Ross and Darren. Treasured nan of Matthew, Kelsey, Royce, and Lara. Daphne's funeral service will be held at McLeod Bay Community Hall, Stuart Road, McLeod Bay, Whangarei Heads at 1.30pm on Friday 24th January 2020 followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the wonderful care from the staff at Potter Home, Whangarei and the incredible care and support from the team at North Haven Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to the Holt Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
