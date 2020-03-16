Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Island Bay Presbyterian Church
88 The Parade
Island Bay
View Map
Daphne (Hawkins) NICOL

Daphne (Hawkins) NICOL Notice
NICOL, Daphne (nee Hawkins). Dedicated and much-loved Mother, Gran / Grandma / Granny, Great Grandma, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Sister-in-law and friend. Michael and Robyn, Richard and Debbie, Alan, Annette and Andrew and their families extend a warm invitation to the celebration of Daphne's 94 years, to be held at the Island Bay Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay on Thursday 19 March at 11am. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
