NICOL, Daphne (nee Hawkins). Dedicated and much-loved Mother, Gran / Grandma / Granny, Great Grandma, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Sister-in-law and friend. Michael and Robyn, Richard and Debbie, Alan, Annette and Andrew and their families extend a warm invitation to the celebration of Daphne's 94 years, to be held at the Island Bay Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay on Thursday 19 March at 11am. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020