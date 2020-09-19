Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
Daphne Margaret (formerly Collins, Johnson) FRENCH

Daphne Margaret (formerly Collins, Johnson) FRENCH Notice
FRENCH, Daphne Margaret (formerly Collins, nee Johnson). WRNZNS 417 Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village on Wednesday 16th September 2020, in her 99th year. Adored mother of Sue, Geoff and Martin and loved mother in law to Fred and Abby. Cherished grandmother of Sarah, Georgina, Emma, Nick and Kate. GG to her 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blind Low Vision NZ would be welcome. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
